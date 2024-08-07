Meet the People Powering The Free Press

Today, more 767,000 people are joined together by their common pursuit of truth under the banner of The Free Press.

Our readers, our listeners—a growing community of Free Pressers—come from every corner of our modern, subdivided world. Homeschoolers and Harvard professors. Priests, rabbis, atheists and mystics. Federal judges and criminal-justice reformers. Police officers and former convicts. People from every state of this country and from many countries on the map.

Who are we?

Meet the free people that make The Free Press. People like . . .

Emily Riedel, a maritime gold miner in Nome, Alaska:

Father Jonah Teller, a Catholic priest and Dominican friar in downtown Manhattan:

Max Lasco, a senior at the Air Force Academy:

Ram Eshwar Kaundinya, a 27-year-old AI engineer in Bangalore, India:

Lieutenant Tracy McCray, the president of the San Francisco police union: