WATCH: Meet Sarah Wynn-Williams, Facebook’s Highest-Ranking Whistleblower

You may have never heard of Sarah Wynn-Williams, but that’s about to change.
She’s written a memoir about her nearly seven years at Facebook, the company that has since rebranded as Meta. In doing so, she’s become the company’s highest-ranking whistleblower.
Until around 72 hours ago, the book’s existence itself was a secret. Wynn-Williams, a onetime New …
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events
Make a comment
Share article