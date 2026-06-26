The Free Press
Shop Our Limited Edition America at 250 Hats!
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
Tags:
Movies
TV
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Chris Barth's avatar
Chris Barth
1h

You lost me at the no diaper policy. Best of luck.

Reply
Share
Running On Butter's avatar
Running On Butter
1h

I met my fiancé via Substack. So grateful.

Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice