The Free Press
Introducing: The Free Press Community
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik is a five-time Emmy-nominated actress, neuroscientist, and best-selling author known for her iconic roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. She holds a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA and hosts an award-winning podcast about science & spirituality, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.
Tags:
Health
Celebrity
wellness
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice