The Free Press
DEBATE: Do We Need God?
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Rich Cohen
Rich Cohen is the author of Tough Jews and many other nonfiction bestsellers. His most recent book, Murder in the Dollhouse: The Jennifer Dulos Story, will be out in paperback in May.
Tags:
Celebrity
Movies
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice