On Friday, the Nobel Committee in Oslo awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Machado, a 58-year-old engineer and former member of Venezuela’s parliament, has emerged as the main threat to Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian regime. After being barred from running in the country’s rigged 2024 presidential elections, she appointed a surrogate, Edmundo González Urrutia, who went on to win a landslide victory—only for the regime to refuse to relinquish power and unleash a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Fearing for her life, Machado went into hiding. Since then, she’s continued to speak out about the abuses of a regime that has clamped down on individual freedoms, destroyed the economy, sent the majority of the country into extreme poverty, and left a generation of children with among the highest malnutrition rates in the Western hemisphere.

Friday’s announcement elevates Machado’s fight for democracy to the global stage. Today, we bring you three pieces unpacking this moment.

First, Jonathan Jakubowicz had the chance to speak with Machado via Zoom last week, before she became a Nobel laureate. Their rare, wide-ranging conversation tackles the present and future of Venezuela—and what she wants the Donald Trump administration, and the American people, to do to support her opposition movement’s fight against Maduro. Read it here:

Next, in our editorial on the pick, we explain why Machado is such a worthy recipient of the Nobel. Not only is she a “real champion of liberty,” she is a “natural ally” for the Trump administration, which now “has an opportunity to help the Venezuelan people get their country back.” Read our argument in full:

Read María Corina Machado Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

But the timing of the award—so soon after Trump secured a deal between Israel and Hamas—has led some to ask whether the president has been snubbed. That’s the view of our columnist Batya Ungar-Sargon. “Machado is no doubt deserving of this honor,” writes Batya, but “there’s a simple difference of scale here when weighing their accomplishments.” Read Batya on why Trump deserved the prize:

Read Why Trump Should Have Won the Nobel Peace Prize

There’s always next year, Mr. President.