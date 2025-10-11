Yesterday the Nobel committee in Oslo awarded its vaunted Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. She deserves it. In 2024, her movement shocked the world when it won a rigged presidential election in her home country, a result the current dictator in Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has not recognized.

Despite a widespread crackdown on dissidents, control of the state media, and an alleged internet hack that took down the country’s election website after votes were cast, Machado’s coalition used Starlink to show the world the local precinct-level vote tally sheets. Her surrogate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won the election by an insurmountable margin. This is why America, Canada, the European Union, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay all recognized him as the winner, even though Maduro stole the contest.

Machado is a 58-year-old engineer and former member of the Venezuelan parliament who has been fighting Maduro’s authoritarianism for decades. Free-market, God-fearing, and anti-Communist, she is trying her best under lethal threat from a cruel regime to make Venezuela great again.

As she said in an interview we published today: “Even though Venezuelans have known nothing but socialism, we strongly want to live in an open society that respects private initiative and property, where no one begs the state for crumbs, but lives proudly from their work. Imagine what will happen when that lock is finally broken. You will see an explosion of energy, of creativity, of entrepreneurship. You will see the rebirth of a nation.”

Machado today must live in hiding because she is a target of Maduro’s regime. He fears Machado for the same reason that all tyrants fear their dissidents: She speaks the truth. As she wrote in her statement accepting the Peace Prize: “We Venezuelans have suffered 26 years of violence and humiliation at the hands of a tyranny obsessed with subjugating citizens and crushing the nation’s spirit.” She promised, “Venezuela will be free.”

It’s refreshing to see a real champion of liberty win the Peace Prize instead of some of the frauds and charlatans who have been selected by the Nobel committee in the past. Machado is a far more worthy laureate than some past recipients, including Palestinian kleptocrat Yasser Arafat and the American secretary of state Frank Billings Kellogg, who forged a worthless treaty between nations promising to never go to war.

Machado is also humble. She dedicated her prize on Friday to both the Venezuelan people and to President Donald Trump for “his decisive support of our cause.” We realize that this must be cold comfort to a White House that believed the president had earned it. (There’s always next year, Mr. President.)

As Machado has predicted over the last year and a half, Venezuela is on the cusp of freedom and emerging from a socialist nightmare.

There are good reasons for Trump to feel he deserved the prize. He just negotiated a deal between Israel and Hamas that is set to end the war in Gaza and secure the return of the remaining Israeli hostages kidnapped two years ago by Hamas. (Batya Ungar-Sargon lays out the case for Trump’s Nobel in our pages today.)

White House communications director Steven Cheung had a point when he posted on X: “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.” Asked why Trump didn’t win, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, replied: “This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity, so we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel.”

So far Maduro has yet to respond to Machado winning the Peace Prize. But his regime’s apologists in America are already apoplectic. Grayzone editor Max Blumenthal posted a venomous screed to X Friday that accused Machado of being a “marionette for Marco Rubio.” Code Pink: Women for Peace, the group of professional Congressional-hearing disrupters, declared that Machado’s victory means that “ ‘peace” has lost its meaning.” Expect more wailing and gnashing of teeth from the anti-American left and right.

But for Trump and the mainstream MAGA movement, Machado is a natural ally. The president knows that Maduro is not a legitimate leader. His recent decisions to target Venezuelan ships allegedly smuggling drugs out of Venezuelan territorial waters is a direct threat to the man who sits atop that cartel, Maduro. Trump also understands that a free Venezuela will be a magnet for the many legal and illegal immigrants who have come to America’s shores.

In Machado, Trump has a real partner in peace. As she has predicted over the last year and a half, Venezuela is on the cusp of freedom and emerging from a socialist nightmare. Trump has an opportunity to help the Venezuelan people get their country back. When that day comes, we suspect the accomplishment of ridding the Western Hemisphere of a vicious dictator will be sweeter than the recognition of past Nobel laureates and Norwegian politicians.