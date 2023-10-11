Marc Rowan: University Donors, Close Your Checkbooks

While Hamas terrorists were slaughtering Israeli Jews, university administrators were figuring out how to spin it. Do not just take my word for it, read their statements. Across academia, administrators were issuing statements on behalf of their institutions expressing a repulsive moral equivalence, between victims of terror and the perpetrators of that terror. The antisemitic rot in academia is unmistakable.

At the University of Pennsylvania, where I sit on the Wharton School’s Board of Overseers, leaders have for too long allowed this kind of anti-Jewish hate, which sanitizes Hamas’s atrocities, to infect their campuses. There must be consequences.

I call on all UPenn alumni and supporters who believe we are heading in the wrong direction to close their checkbooks until President Magill and Chairman Bok resign.

It took less than two weeks to go from the Palestine Writes Literary Festival at the University of Pennsylvania to the barbaric slaughter of innocent civilians in Israel. Foreshadowing Hamas’s massacre, speakers at the gathering—hosted by various university departments and affiliates—advocated ethnic cleansing of Jews, referred to them as “European settlers,” and repeated various blood libels.

UPenn President Elizabeth Magill and Board Chair Scott Bok permitted UPenn to sponsor this conference and failed to condemn its hate-filled calls for violence. This is not a matter of free speech, but University-sponsored hate speech.

Words and ideas matter. They mattered in the motivation of Hamas terrorists slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent civilians and kidnapping more than a hundred, in their goal to annihilate Jews. In our viral, online world it is especially dangerous when once-fringe ideologies receive a stamp of legitimacy—especially from our elite academic institutions, which hold a special place in our society. By sponsoring the spread of the violent ideologies expressed in the Palestine Writes conference, they normalize and give their imprimatur what would otherwise be considered morally reprehensible.

UPenn is not alone in allowing this culture of hate to become mainstream. It is true for universities across the country. And it’s long past time for donors to take notice. Ultimately, the direction of these institutions is the responsibility of its President and its Board of Trustees.

At UPenn, the embrace of double standards and the unacceptable status quo, which privileges antisemitism, did not begin on President Magill’s and Chairman Bok’s watch, but they are the protectors of it. Now they are now leading a purge of dissent. They have created a culture of intimidation and fear of speaking out against this status quo. At present, they are organizing attacks on me and my Jewish fellow trustees for speaking out.

The responsibility also rests with many of our alumni leaders and Trustees, myself included, who have sat by quietly as the pursuit of truth—the ostensible mission of our elite institutions—was traded for a poorly organized pursuit of social justice and political correctness. Sitting on the sidelines has undermined trust in academia, hindered the production and acquisition of knowledge, and, most troubling of all, allowed for calls of violence and slaughter against a minority group on across campuses. We can accept that no longer.

While the moral and human cost for what we have done to a generation of students cannot be calculated—the picture is ugly. The financial cost of these policies is large and increasing. Much of this loss is kept silent as acknowledging the loss endangers the status quo and would encourage questions on the direction of the University from Trustees, alumni and students.

University communities, UPenn included, should not wait for the broken status quo to change. They should call for change from the top: 4,000 of us have already sent a message to President Magill and Chairman Bok about their moral failure to condemn the “Palestine Writes” hate-fest, but that is only the first step. Ultimately, we must change the culture that allows this to take place, a culture that does not deserve our financial support.

Marc Rowan is the chief executive officer of Apollo Global Management and the chair of the board of overseers of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.