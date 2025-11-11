The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Adam Louis-Klein
PhD candidate in Anthropology at McGill University. BA in Philosophy from Yale. Writing on Jewish peoplehood, antisemitism, and antizionism. http://adamlouisklein.com
Tags:
Zohran Mamdani
Race
Israel
Progressives
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice