In 2020, President Trump’s advisers gave us “15 days to slow the spread.” Now, they’re giving us tariffs to realign the American economy and make it great again.

Yesterday, the stock market fell due to uncertainty over the application of tariffs and the president’s noncommittal response to a Fox News reporter’s question, “Are you expecting a recession this year?” It will undoubtedly recover. But the decline from mid-February to now mirrors the decline the nation experienced with 15 days to slow the spread that never ended.

It won’t take long for the Democrats to seize on the comparison and tie it to President Trump’s handling of the economy, for which he currently has a −11 approval rating, with 53 percent of Americans believing tariffs will damage the economy.