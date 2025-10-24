The White House is getting a $300 million facelift, and some of the largest corporations in the world are footing the bill—with the help of MAGA lobbyists.

Construction began this week for Donald Trump’s “big beautiful White House ballroom,” with workers tearing down the East Wing. Trump has said the work won’t cost taxpayers a dime and will be privately funded by “many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly.”

The White House did not comment on how much Trump himself will give, but it did share a list with The Free Press—you can view that here—of almost 40 donors. It includes companies such as Amazon, Apple, and Google, crypto giant Coinbase, and defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Booz Allen Hamilton. It also includes wealthy Trump supporters like oil and gas magnate Harold Hamm and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman as well as crypto entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.