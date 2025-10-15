Richard Nixon said it was akin to heroin when he declared a “war on drugs” as president in 1971. Ronald Reagan called it “probably the most dangerous drug in the United States” during his 1980 campaign.

For decades, Republican politicians have wrinkled their noses at marijuana. But that was a long time ago. The one who is now in the White House isn’t so averse to the drug.

President Donald Trump is weighing reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III—a move that would ease restrictions on it but stop short of making pot entirely legal. A decision could be made as soon as this month and is likely by the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. As one White House official told us, “All policy and legal requirements and implications are being considered.”