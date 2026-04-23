A New Yorker writer, a millionaire streamer, and a New York Times editor walk into a podcasting studio. Two out of three have close relatives with Wikipedia pages, and the other owns two homes in New York. They are here to discuss the ethics of stealing from Whole Foods and ways for the working class to take back power from the capitalists unduly profiting from their labor.

Times culture editor Nadja Spiegelman (her dad wrote Maus) opens with a proposal for a cutesy new term for shoplifting. It’s called “microlooting,” and she asks controversial left-wing streamer Hasan Piker (whose uncle founded The Young Turks, a popular long-standing progressive news program) and New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino if it’s a slippery slope.