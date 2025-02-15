“Sex must be taken seriously,” argues Louise Perry in the introduction of her upcoming book, A New Guide to Sex in the 21st Century. A good old-fashioned feminist, Louise believes that casual sex is not, by and large, good for women; she made that case in The Free Press’s first-ever live debate, and in her explosive debut book, The Case Against the Sexual Revolution.

Her follow-up, out March 10, is “the young adult adaptation” of the earlier book’s argument. In it, Louise takes apart the assumptions of liberal, “sex-positive” feminism, which have been absorbed by so many young Americans. She comes to radical yet sensible conclusions, like: Not all desires should be acted on. Sex is better when you’re committed to your partner. Hookup culture is popular with men—but that doesn’t mean women have to participate in it.

Louise joined Bari on Honestly recently, to explain exactly how the sexual revolution has benefited men at the expense of women. You can listen to their conversation below, watch the video recording here—or scroll down to read an exclusive excerpt of Louise’s book.

Hookup culture benefits some men, at the expense of most women.