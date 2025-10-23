The Free Press is proud to have a subscriber base that is just as passionate and ideologically diverse as our writers. That’s the driving force behind our Letters to the Editor page, a space where your ideas and experiences become part of the conversation shaping our community. If a piece in our pages challenged your perspective, struck a personal chord, highlighted something vital, or overlooked something important—we want to hear from you. Write to us at letters@thefp.com.

Seth Dillon, CEO of the right-wing satirical site The Babylon Bee, is widely known for criticizing excesses on the left. But in a recent essay for The Free Press, he argues that it’s just as important, if not more so, to call out excesses on your own side.

For years, he writes, the left tolerated its radicals in the name of unity. The result? An ever more radical left. He says that the right is now facing an analogous moment, pointing to “open racism, antisemitism, and violent fantasies” promoted by figures such as Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, and members of the leaked Young Republicans group chat.

Dillon’s essay provoked immense discussion online. And soon after its publication, Florida authorities arrested a man for making targeted death threats earlier this month against Jewish and pro-Israel figures including Dillon, conservative commentator Josh Hammer, and Trump ally Laura Loomer.

What happens when insidious ideas come from inside your own camp? Our readers discuss.

First, national security and political warfare expert David Reaboi says the philosophy that the right should not call out their own radicals risks disastrously distorting the conservative movement.

Seth Dillon’s piece is a recognition that, sadly, conspiratorial antisemitism and similar derangements now fester unimpeded on the American right. I don’t know many who’ve drawn as much viciousness online for standing up against it as Seth has, and he is a genuine hero in this fight. But I think there’s an essential dimension missing from the broader discussion.