Bad ideas are like cancer. If you don’t deal with them quickly and decisively, they spread.

One way to deal with bad ideas is to refute them. As C.S. Lewis said, “Good philosophy must exist, if for no other reason, because bad philosophy needs to be answered.”

Another is to satirize them. Ridiculing bad ideas stops them from being taken seriously.

This is the mission of The Babylon Bee, the conservative “fake news” publication I’ve been gradually running into the ground since 2018. We mock anyone and anything that deserves it—not just because it’s funny, but because it’s imperative. Bad ideas taken seriously can have catastrophic consequences.

I’m a conservative, and it’s fair to say that a lot of the bad ideas we make fun of at The Babylon Bee are progressive ones. Recently, however, I’ve come under fire from fellow conservatives for pointing out what should be obvious: There are bad ideas on the right, too.

Never scrutinize your friends, I’m told. Focus on the enemy. They’re the ones promoting abortion on demand, gender transition for minors, open borders, censorship, DEI, and a whole host of other absurdities that no one from a couple of decades ago would have believed could ever become mainstream.