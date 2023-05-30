Let’s Talk About That High School Debate Story

A talker. That’s the word one of my old editors would use to describe a story that would stoke conversation—and have an outsized impact on the culture. Last week, we published one of them.

James Fishback, a former debate champion, wrote about the hijacking of high school debate. Everyone from Rep. Ro Khanna to former Harvard President Larry Summers was tweeting about the story. And we figured you might want to talk about it, too.

So this Thursday, June 1, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST we’re hosting a subscriber-only event with James, Free Press managing editor Margi Conklin, current student debaters and a longtime debate coach.

These are events open only to paying subscribers. Right now, you can become one for only $6.40 a month. Which is basically the price of a dozen eggs in 2023 America.

So sign up now—and we’re looking forward to seeing you this Thursday. We’ll send out a Zoom link the day of the event.

Subscribe now