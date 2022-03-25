Mar 25 • 1HR 0M

Leaving the Mainstream to Build Media Without Fear

 
Bari Weiss
Today we are republishing Bari’s appearance on Hoover Institute’s Uncommon Knowledge Podcast, hosted by Peter Robinson. 


Peter Robinson is probably best known as a speech-writer for President Ronald Regan. He was the guy who wrote the famous line, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"


Bari and Peter talk about the social movements shaping our culture, how the personal has become political, anti-semitism and the future of the news media.

