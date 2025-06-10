LOS ANGELES — About three hours into the third day of the immigration protests in downtown Los Angeles, a dozen or so protesters started breaking up large rocks lining the gap between the street and an off-ramp and hurling them onto the 101 Freeway below. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had closed the southbound side after protesters had tried to seize it. Police cars and SUVs were parked there, and they were getting pummeled by the rocks. As one officer drove away, a rock smashed the police car’s windshield. (You can watch some of this scene in a video by The Free Press’s Austyn Jeffs here.)

This went on for at least an hour. I didn’t see anyone get arrested.