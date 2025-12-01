It’s Monday, December 1. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: David Mamet pays tribute to Tom Stoppard, Tyler Cowen weighs in on the viral poverty-line debate, and Elliot Ackerman on the CIA program he and the National Guard shooting suspect both worked in.

But first: Did U.S. officials commit war crimes in the Caribbean?

Strikes on alleged “narco” boats in the Caribbean have been among the most legally contentious actions taken by the Trump administration so far—and that is saying something. Now, into this already heated debate over targeting drug traffickers with lethal force comes an explosive new allegation via The Washington Post: In September, the Pentagon ordered a second strike on an already obliterated boat to kill two survivors who were clinging to the wreckage.

The report is causing a stir in Washington, D.C. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth maintains that all of the U.S. armed forces’ conduct in the Caribbean is legal and called the report “fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory.” But lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including senior Republicans, want to know more. They are promising “vigorous oversight” to get to the bottom of what really happened.

As they should. Free Press columnist Jed Rubenfeld lays out just how serious the allegations are in his column for us today and explains why, if the facts as reported are correct, a senior Pentagon official would be guilty of murder.

And for a wide-angle look at the legal battles surrounding Donald Trump and his administration, tune in to the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman. Coleman’s guest this week is National Review columnist Andrew McCarthy. Andy is an independent legal observer who calls balls and strikes at a time when that’s unfashionable. Andy and Coleman chart the rise of lawfare, the politicization of our justice system, and what the future holds for the rule of law in America.

—Oliver Wiseman

David Mamet: Tom Stoppard and Me David Mamet The legendary playwright Tom Stoppard died on Saturday. David Mamet pays tribute to “a Holocaust survivor, immigrant, and the child of nonobservant Jews,” who nevertheless wrote “the most English and Anglophile of works.” In this wry piece, Mamet remembers Stoppard’s outsider humor, his improbable journey from Czechoslovakia to the London stage, and the linguistic precision that made him singular. Read full story

The Myth of the $140,000 Poverty Line Tyler Cowen Last week, Michael W. Green argued in a viral essay published in these pages that America’s poverty line is much higher than people assume—in fact, he argued, it might be as high as $140,000. Tyler Cowen disagrees—strongly. Read Tyler on “The Myth of the $140,000 Poverty Line.” Read full story

A Fed Chair the Markets Will Love Mark Gimein Kevin Hassett has emerged as the front-runner to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve. Mark Gimein breaks down what that could mean for the economy, and why Hassett wants to keep the good times rolling. Read full story

I Served in the CIA’s Zero Units in Afghanistan Elliot Ackerman The Afghani man who shot two National Guardsmen last week once served in a Zero Unit during the War on Terror. “His actions are his alone,” writes Elliot Ackerman, who served in one such unit. Read Elliot on the CIA program that Rahmanullah Lakanwal served in—and how its role in the Afghan War can help us understand last week’s attack. Read full story

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en-route to Washington, DC on November 30, 2025. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)