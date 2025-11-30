David Mamet: Tom Stoppard and Me
The legendary playwright was a Holocaust survivor and an immigrant, but he wrote the most English and Anglophile of works.
Sir Tom Stoppard died on Saturday. He was 88.
I knew him “from around,” “around” being Le Caprice, London’s chicest show-business restaurant; and through my friend Mike Nichols, who directed Tom’s The Real Thing on Broadway from 1984 to 1985.
