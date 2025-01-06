Two weeks ago, The Dallas Express reported that Congresswoman Kay Granger, a Republican, has been living in an assisted care facility in Fort Worth. “It’s been a hard year,” the congresswoman’s son told The Dallas Morning News, sharing that his mother, who still currently represents Texas’s Twelfth District, has been having “some dementia issues.”

Granger is 81 years old. Her last vote in Congress was in July, and her office is reportedly shuttered—no one is answering the phone. A few have called for Granger’s government salary to be frozen considering she is representing constituents at bingo night rather than at votes on the budget in the House Chamber.

But if taxpayers don’t want to shell out for representatives’ later-in-life care, they may want to look into defunding all of Capitol Hill. In many of the offices there, the lights may be on, but no one’s home.