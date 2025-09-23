There have been two firsthand accounts of losing a presidential election to Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton’s book on the 2016 race was titled What Happened. The question mark was implied: How the hell did I manage to lose? And to that guy?

Kamala Harris’s entry into the genre, published this week, gets straight to an answer with its title: 107 Days. Translation: Look, I only had a few months, okay.

As if to hammer the point home, the numbers one to 107 are written out on the front cover. It’s a passive-aggressive start to an unrelentingly bitter, deliciously dishy account of her failed White House bid.

No one is spared in the diary-style account of the sprint for the White House that follows—except herself. The self-exculpation is unrelenting, the buck-passing heroic—and often inadvertently comic. This airing of the grievances is much more interesting than what most expected from the overly cautious Harris. It is less political treatise, more burn book.