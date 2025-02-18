The fiftieth anniversary episode of Saturday Night Live, which aired this weekend, included a surprising bit: The Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively laughing about the controversy that’s engulfed them for months—reportedly leaving her in a state of “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

“Ryan Reynolds, how’s it going?” Amy Poehler asked Reynolds on SNL.

“Great—why, what have you heard?” Reynolds replied.

Here’s what we heard.

Just before Christmas, Lively had accused Justin Baldoni, her co-star in last summer’s blockbuster It Ends with Us, of sexual harassment—and that last month he fought back with his own lawsuit, accusing her of extortion and releasing reams of evidence to back up his claims.

None of which is something worth laughing about.