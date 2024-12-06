FOR FREE PEOPLE

Jury Is Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial
Daniel Penny arrives to the courtroom on the first day of jury deliberation in his trial in New York City, December 3, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

Jury Is Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial

After days of deliberation and no unanimity, jurors are told to go back to work. ‘I am asking you to deliberate,’ said the judge.

By Olivia Reingold

December 6, 2024

Late Friday morning, on the fourth day of jury deliberations in the Daniel Penny trial, Judge Maxwell Wiley announced that the jury had delivered him a note. “We, the jury, are unable to come to a unanimous vote on count one—manslaughter in the second degree,” it read.

Penny, of course, is the former Marine currently facing a manslaughter charge for his role in the death of Jordan Neely, a black homeless man. Count one is the more serious of the two charges he faces, and could bring a sentence of up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty. (The other charge is criminally negligent homicide.)

The jurors had begun their deliberations on December 3, and had spent nearly 20 hours in the jury room when they told the judge they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision.

