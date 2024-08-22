A Reality Check for Woke Jews

This piece was first published in our news digest, The Front Page. To get our latest scoops, investigations, and columns in your inbox every morning, Monday through Thursday, become a Free Press subscriber today:

Subscribe now

Joshua Leifer—a leader of the anti-Zionist organization IfNotNow and author of the new book Tablets Shattered, about how American Jewish life has gone down the tubes—was denied entry to his own book launch at an indie bookstore in Brooklyn. Why? Because the rabbi who was supposed to interview him is a Zionist, and, according to Leifer, “they would not permit a Zionist on the premises.”

I don’t think a more perfect metaphor exists for woke Jews in the year 2024.

“My biggest worry was about synagogues not wanting to host me,” Leifer posted on X about the ordeal. “I didn’t think it would be bookstores in Brooklyn that would be closing their doors.”

He didn’t?

Welcome to the book launch of Tablets Shattered. (@joshualeifer/X)

I guess life comes at you fast when you spend your career making dizzying academic arguments against the existence of a Jewish state, only to be told, “Nice words, Jewboy, leave the store immediately.” (The bookstore owner came out and blamed a lower level staffer.)

Leifer’s real-time mugging by reality must sting. Antisemites, to Leifer and his ilk, carry tiki torches and have shaved heads. They don’t live in Brooklyn and have pronoun pins and tiny tattoos.

His relationship to Judaism, which has nothing—Hear that, Dad? NOTHING!—to do with the Jewish state or the Jews who live there is echoed among similarly overthinking Jews. A Jewish Voice for Peace zine (s/o Blake Flayton for combing through it so I wouldn’t have to) offered the sage advice that “Hearing Hebrew language can be deeply traumatizing for Palestinians. Therefore, prayers are best said in English or Arabic, rather than Hebrew.” Sababa! Naomi Klein has advocated in The Guardian for a Judaism that prays at the “altar of solidarity and mutual aid.” And I thought she was supposed to be the sane Naomi? This type of Jewish leftist is Talmudic about everything except, you know, the actual Talmud.

Shut out of the bookstore in Brooklyn, Leifer might find refuge for his talk at the JCC, or one of those synagogues or another institution he claims has collapsed. But hey, at least they’ll let him in the room.

Suzy Weiss is a reporter at The Free Press. Read her piece, “Progressives Realize They Have a Jew-Hate Problem,” and follow her on X @SnoozyWeiss.