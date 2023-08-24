Jordan Peterson Goes to ‘War’

Jordan Peterson does not lack for people who seek his counsel. The psychologist’s YouTube channel boasts over seven million subscribers. His podcast has accumulated more than 55 million downloads. And his book, 12 Rules for Life, has sold over five million copies.

But a court in Canada has just ruled that if he does not undergo mandatory social media training—what he calls “forced reeducation”—he could lose his clinical license, and with it, any right to counsel patients.

“I knew that the judiciary in Canada had been captured politically,” Peterson told The Free Press on Wednesday. “But I had no idea to what extent that was true.

“The founding documents we put into place in the 1980s are barely worth the paper they’re written on,” he added.