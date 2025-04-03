Yesterday in the Rose Garden, President Trump announced the most drastic tariff policies in our lifetime.

Is this a brilliant negotiating tactic—one intended to bring our trading partners to the table? Or is it the opening shot in a catastrophic global trade war?

Closer to home: What does this mean immediately for the price of groceries? How about a new car?

There’s no one better poised to answer these questions than economist Tyler Cowen.

Please join me and Tyler Cowen at 4:30 p.m. ET—30 minutes from now—to talk about it all. We’ll take as many of your questions as we can.

Join the livestream here or head straight to TheFP.com where you will see it on our homepage.

Yours,

Bari