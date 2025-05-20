When word came Sunday that Joe Biden has aggressive prostate cancer, politics was set aside.

Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump sent messages of support to the 82-year-old former president. Democratic strategist David Axelrod even suggested that the ongoing debate over Biden’s age-related conditions be postponed while the former president receives treatment.

That side step won’t happen—and shouldn’t.

The handling of Biden’s cancer diagnosis too closely resembles his administration’s methodical deception about his physical and mental decline. This weekend’s awful news doesn’t make the Biden scandal rocking Washington go away. It makes the scandal worse.