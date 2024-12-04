FOR FREE PEOPLE

FOR FREE PEOPLE

He Fought for Freedom. Then He Chose Prison.
Under solitary confinement, Chinese dissident Jimmy Lai is incarcerated in Stanley Prison in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace via Getty Images)

He Fought for Freedom. Then He Chose Prison.

When the Chinese Communist Party came for Jimmy Lai, the billionaire stayed put. ‘I called my people to fight. I can’t let them down.’

By Mark L. Clifford

December 4, 2024

Jimmy Lai is one of the most important political prisoners of our age.

The 76-year-old Hong Kong billionaire has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party for three decades. In 1995, he founded Apple Daily, the popular Chinese-language newspaper that railed against the authoritarianism of Beijing, until its bank accounts were frozen in 2021. In the intervening years, Lai was a fixture at pro-democracy protests, from the Umbrella Revolution of 2014 to the Water Revolution of 2019. He’s been tear-gassed. His home has been firebombed. And four years ago, on New Year’s Eve, he was jailed.

Since then, Lai has been in solitary confinement, in a maximum security prison at the very edge of Hong Kong. He has been charged with both publishing seditious content and foreign collusion. The trial is ongoing; Lai testified two weeks ago.

Among the human rights activists calling for his release is his former colleague, Mark L. Clifford—who served on the board of Lai’s media company, Next Digital, until it, too, was forced to close in 2021. Clifford is now the leader of The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation—an organization dedicated to freeing the city’s political prisoners—as well as the author of a brand-new book published this week, called The Troublemaker: How Jimmy Lai Became a Billionaire, Hong Kong’s Greatest Dissident, and China’s Most Feared Critic. We’re proud to bring you an excerpt of that book today.

The Troublemaker begins with a short foreword by Free Press hero Natan Sharansky—who himself spent nine years as a political prisoner in a Soviet gulag. He had several conversations with Lai in late 2020, when the latter knew he was about to be arrested; Sharansky asked him, “Why won’t you try to escape?” It was more than possible: Lai is rich enough to charter a private jet, and he has British citizenship. “I can’t do it,” Lai answered. “I called my people to fight. They look at me. I can’t let them down.”

Sharansky writes that Lai “asked how to cope with isolation, uncertainty, and fear when the heavy doors closed behind you. This brave man hardly needed any advice. What I learned from hard experience, he grasped instinctively”—which is this: “While your body may be shackled in prison, your spirit can be free.”

Lai is keeping a diary in prison, and some of the entries have been smuggled out—revealing that Lai’s spirit does indeed remain free, even as his body is trapped behind bars. In the following essay, Clifford draws on Lai’s accounts, to shine a light on life as a political prisoner under a brutal regime. —The Editors

Jimmy ​​Lai cannot communicate freely. He sees his family between two and four times a month for 30-minute monitored visits. His friends can only see him during his court appearances. Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, so few photos of Lai have been seen since the end of 2020. His mail is censored and limited. Because he is a symbol of Hong Kong resistance, authorities want to erase him.

But Lai has documented his time as a political prisoner in diary entries, written in English with a pencil. Some of them have been smuggled out, and they paint a vivid portrait of life behind bars.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments 11

Latest