Jews Are Being Sent Back Into Hiding
From France to Australia to New York to Amsterdam, attacks on Jews are part of a purposive campaign: to make them think twice about gathering with each other.
On October 9, 2023, protesters marched in front of the Sydney Opera House chanting, “Where are the Jews?” On the first night of Hanukkah 2025, they found them on Bondi Beach—fewer than 20 miles from the opera house.
There is a difference of opinion as to whether those protesters also chanted “Gas the Jews.” (We believe they did.) But it does not matter. “Where are the Jews?” was frightening and, given recent events, telling enough.
