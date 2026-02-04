Do I believe that George H.W. Bush once participated in an orgy along with Bill Clinton on Jeffrey Epstein’s yacht, and that dear old Poppy ritually sacrificed babies and ate excrement from their intestines? No, in fact, I do not. But somebody reached out to the government with this claim, so it’s in last weekend’s massive Epstein file dump.

Do I believe that Bill Gates might have gotten the clap from a Russian hooker and tried to hide it from his then-wife, as Epstein himself alleged in a (perhaps unsent) email to Gates? That’s not impossible. Gates denies the claim, but then, who really knows?

How about Lord Peter Mandelson, the former senior Labour Party politician and until recently the UK’s ambassador to Washington? His extensive ties to Epstein have been meticulously demonstrated by earlier Epstein releases. The new upchuck revealed that, among other things, Mandelson shared confidential government emails with Epstein, including a tip-off to the shadowy financier about a major Eurozone bailout in 2010, on the eve of the event.

Yeah, that’s true—and that’s why, as of Tuesday, Mandelson has resigned from the House of Lords, may be stripped of his title, and is under investigation by the police.