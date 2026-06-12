Jeff Ross on Tom Brady, Trump, and the Roast of Kevin Hart

Roast comedy is one of the last places where truly unfiltered commentary still lands in public, says “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross. Few people understand the art of the insult better than Ross, who has presided over the brutal, hilarious takedowns of everyone from Joan Rivers and Justin Bieber to Charlie Sheen.
Today, he joins Suzy Weiss to break down …
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