On Monday, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order titled “Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag.” Under the order, he declared in the Oval Office, “If you burn a flag, you get one year in jail.”

Conservatives seem to be of two minds about this one. “This is brilliant from President Trump,” tweeted The Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardiner. “If you burn the American flag and hate America you should also leave America and live somewhere else.”