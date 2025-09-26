James Comey, the former FBI director fired by President Trump in 2017, was indicted in rushed proceedings by a federal grand jury in Virginia Thursday night. “There are costs to standing up to Donald Trump,” Comey said in a short video response. “I am not afraid. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice. But I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent. So let’s have a trial.”

Is the Comey indictment an unconstitutional revenge prosecution? Or is it warranted? Did Comey break the law?