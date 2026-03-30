The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Avi Mayer
Avi Mayer is the founder of Jerusalem Journal and the immediate past Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post, the most-read English-language newspaper in Israel and the leading news outlet in the Jewish world.
Tags:
Faith
Religion
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice