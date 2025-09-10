The Free Press
Robert Hill
2m

The Middle East is a dirty neighborhood where bad guys conspire against outside enemies as well as inside enemies. It will always be this way. Israel knows the region well and can play the game too. The only way to clean up the ME is to remove Islam or more impossibly, remove oil.

Stephen Schrader
8m

"Reading scores for 12th-grade American students are at a three-decade low, according to test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the first since the pandemic. Only a third of 12th graders tested have the necessary reading and math skills for college-level work."

I wish I could understand how the percentages are in the 20s. When I was in high school in the 1970s, in Montgomery County Maryland, I didn't know anybody that couldn't read at their grade level save maybe 10 students out of a graduating class of 300. The vast majority were capable of going to college yet less than 50% went to college. I went to college for a year and did OK but I hated it so I quit. After 20 odd jobs in restaurant work, me and 4 friends who had a little bit of money ($10k life savings each) opened a small restaurant in Winchester Virginia. After that we opened a lawn care and irrigation business in Northern Virginia. We were very successful. One out of four of us had a college degree. So I don't understand a percentile of 26% of reading at grade level is possible. Yet it is. My wife is a middle school special education teacher with a master's degree in special ed. In Loudoun County Virginia no less. She says she believes every word of the assessment. Friggin sad. My 4 kids graduated HS between 2007-2016. 2 college grads, 2 chose work. All four avid readers and can do math beyond my meager ability. Sheesh.

For Free People.
