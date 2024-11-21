If Israel Attacks Iran Again, Will Trump Help?

When Israel’s air force attacked Iran last month, it targeted a key facility believed to be part of the country’s quest to develop a nuclear weapon. But the Israelis know that if they really want to damage Iran’s bomb-building plans, they’ll have to return—and they’ll need help from the U.S.

The key question for both the Israelis and Iran—and the wider Middle East—is whether the incoming Trump administration will be on board.

The answer depends on who one thinks will make the call.