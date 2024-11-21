FOR FREE PEOPLE

Let's Get to a Million Free Pressers!

FOR FREE PEOPLE

If Israel Attacks Iran Again, Will Trump Help?
A pro-Trump billboard in Jerusalem on November 8, 2024. (Ahmad Gharabli via Getty Images)

If Israel Attacks Iran Again, Will Trump Help?

Netanyahu says Iran’s nuclear bomb program is damaged. He would likely need a green light from the president-elect to finish the job. Jay Solomon reports from Washington.

By Jay Solomon

November 20, 2024

When Israel’s air force attacked Iran last month, it targeted a key facility believed to be part of the country’s quest to develop a nuclear weapon. But the Israelis know that if they really want to damage Iran’s bomb-building plans, they’ll have to return—and they’ll need help from the U.S. 

The key question for both the Israelis and Iran—and the wider Middle East—is whether the incoming Trump administration will be on board. 

The answer depends on who one thinks will make the call.

Enjoying the story?

Enter your email to read this article and receive our daily newsletter.

Or, subscribe now to get unlimited access to our scoops, commentary, and investigations.

Already have an account? Sign in

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

the fp logo
comment bg

Welcome to The FP Community!

Our comments are an editorial product for our readers to have smart, thoughtful conversations and debates — the sort we need more of in America today. The sort of debate we love.   

We have standards in our comments section just as we do in our journalism. If you’re being a jerk, we might delete that one. And if you’re being a jerk for a long time, we might remove you from the comments section. 

Common Sense was our original name, so please use some when posting. Here are some guidelines:

  • We have a simple rule for all Free Press staff: act online the way you act in real life. We think that’s a good rule for everyone.
  • We drop an occasional F-bomb ourselves, but try to keep your profanities in check. We’re proud to have Free Press readers of every age, and we want to model good behavior for them. (Hello to Intern Julia!)
  • Speaking of obscenities, don’t hurl them at each other. Harassment, threats, and derogatory comments that derail productive conversation are a hard no.
  • Criticizing and wrestling with what you read here is great. Our rule of thumb is that smart people debate ideas, dumb people debate identity. So keep it classy. 
  • Don’t spam, solicit, or advertise here. Submit your recommendations to tips@thefp.com if you really think our audience needs to hear about it.

Onwards!

Close Guidelines

Comments

Latest