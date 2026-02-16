The Free Press
Is Your Life Morally Ambitious Enough?
Coleman Hughes
1HR 8M
The Dutch historian Rutger Bregman’s new book argues that talented people should stop playing it safe and start improving the world.
Throughout his career, Dutch historian Rutger Bregman has put forth ideas that challenge the consensus. He famously criticized billionaires for evading taxes while speaking at Davos to an audience of billionaires. In his book Utopia for Realists, he advocated for policies like a 15-hour workweek, open borders, and universal basic income, years before UB…

Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
History
Philosophy

For Free People.
