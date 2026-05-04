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Is Trump Forcing the Strait of Hormuz Open? With Richard Goldberg and Garrett Exner
Aaron MacLean
41M
National security experts join ‘School of War’ to discuss ‘Project Freedom’ and what it could mean for the high-stakes waterway.

Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and Garrett Exner, adjunct fellow at Hudson Institute, return to School of War to discuss the complicated news out of the Strait of Hormuz. What is President Donald Trump’s new plan, “Project Freedom”? Does it put the ceasefire at risk? What’s really happening in this critical waterway?

Niall Ferguson with Aaron MacLean Live in NYC

Join Aaron MacLean and renowned historian Sir Niall Ferguson for a special live recording of School of War at the iconic New York Historical on May 19. Head here for tickets.

Get tickets here

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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War
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