Has it really been only 36 days since President Trump took office? It feels longer, because of all the radical policy changes he’s crammed into the time since January 20. According to the key author of that shake-up, DOGE chief Elon Musk, Trump is simply acting on the mandate he won on November 5.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what people are going to get,” Musk said in the Oval Office recently. “They’re going to get what they voted for.”

Is that true, though? The 77,284,118 people who voted for Trump, 49.8 percent of the total, wanted a change from the Biden administration. But did they want all of this?

Maybe not. Early data suggest that voters certainly approve of many of his policies, like his crackdown on illegal immigration and getting biological boys and men out of girls’ and women’s sports, as well as restricting the medicalized treatment for “gender dysphoria” in minors. Also popular: ditching DEI in favor of a color-blind meritocracy and pursuing an “all-of-the-above” energy policy.

DOGE, however, is another story.