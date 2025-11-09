Redistricting Is Ruining Democracy
In a ‘safe’ district, the general election becomes a formality. Instead of being held accountable by a broad cross section of voters, House members answer only to the party base.
For partisan Democrats, it has become necessary to destroy U.S. democracy in order to save it.
That’s one way to interpret the landslide victory of Proposition 50 in California on November 5. The ballot measure, which passed by a margin of 64 percent to 36 percent, was the brainchild of Governor Gavin Newsom and backed by the Democratic Party’s national leadership.
