Is Lindsay Clancy the O.J. of White Women?

It’s a banner week for crazy women.
Suzy and Dan dive into the conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother on trial for strangling her three children and Real Housewife Lisa Rinna’s therapist-assisted attempt to crack the case.
Then, Natalie Harp, Donald Trump’s fiercely devoted aide, managed to turn her longtime obsession wit…
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