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Is Lindsay Clancy the O.J. of White Women?
Suzy Weiss
36M
Lisa Rinna and her therapist solve a triple murder.
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It’s a banner week for crazy women.

Suzy and Dan dive into the conspiracy theories surrounding Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother on trial for strangling her three children and Real Housewife Lisa Rinna’s therapist-assisted attempt to crack the case.

Then, Natalie Harp, Donald Trump’s fiercely devoted aide, managed to turn her longtime obsession wit…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
Tags:
Entertainment
Hollywood
Crime
Suzy Weiss on Culture
True Crime
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