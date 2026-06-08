Is America’s Racial Reckoning Over? with John McWhorter

John McWhorter has been one of the clearest thinkers on race in America for decades, and one of the few willing to say what a lot of people quietly believe. He’s a linguistics professor at Columbia, a New York Times columnist, and one of my personal heroes. It’s good to have him back on the show.
The years between roughly 2014 and 2022 were defined by a …
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