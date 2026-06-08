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Is America’s Racial Reckoning Over? with John McWhorter
Coleman Hughes
1HR 5M
Coleman Hughes sits down with one of the most clear-eyed thinkers on race in America to ask whether the cultural moment of the last decade is finally behind us, and what comes next.

John McWhorter has been one of the clearest thinkers on race in America for decades, and one of the few willing to say what a lot of people quietly believe. He’s a linguistics professor at Columbia, a New York Times columnist, and one of my personal heroes. It’s good to have him back on the show.

The years between roughly 2014 and 2022 were defined by a …

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
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Conversations with Coleman

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