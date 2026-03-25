With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

When Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked into Donald Trump’s office for the first time during the American president’s second term, he brought a small gift: a golden pager embedded in a piece of cedar, dedicated to “our greatest friend and greatest ally.” It symbolized the successful attack on Hezbollah, showcasing the beepers that exploded simultaneously across Lebanon, within one of that country’s native trees. It was a thoughtful gesture.

Trump was delighted. What followed was a warm meeting, described by the Israeli delegation as “beyond our expectations and dreams.” The lesson? Trump likes gifts.