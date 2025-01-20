Texas senator Ted Cruz talking MAHA with Jillian Michaels. Peter Thiel chatting with Kimbal Musk and RFK Jr.’s kids. Dierks Bentley singing for Amy Chua. Lex Fridman rubbing shoulders with Dana Bash. Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Douglas Murray mingling in the crowd with Linda Yaccarino and Dara Khosrowshahi.

Where else could this meeting of the minds take place but a party hosted by The Free Press? On Friday, we arrived in Washington, D.C. to cover the inauguration of Donald Trump, and while we were there, we held a series of interviews with political movers and shakers—and if we may say so ourselves, threw a fabulous bash in partnership with Uber and X.

(Stephen Voss for The Free Press )

The room was a buzzy mix of contrasts: new media and old, Beltway insiders and MAGA insurgents, Silicon Valley gunners and faith-and-family conservatives. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino were there. So were NBCUniversal’s Cesar Conde and Rebecca Blumenstein, and Joanna Coles and James Bennet. Reporters Shawn McCreesh, Alex Thompson and Max Tani were by the bar. Morgan Stanley IPO legend Michael Grimes was holding court. Coleman Hughes was seen chatting with Lulu Cheng Meservey and Rikki Schlott. Former British prime minister Liz Truss showed up. So did UFC fighter Conor McGregor. (Our bets are on Bari in that boxing match.)

Bari Weiss, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, and Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO. (Leigh Vogel via Getty Images for Uber, X, and The Free Press )

The room hummed with the uncertainty and excitement that always accompanies the transfer of power, some thrilled by the promise of new leadership, others nervous about what comes next. As for Dierks Bentley? He made sure that we’ll feature his “Where I TG” photo this week.

It was a perfect cap to a weekend of live Honestly conversations.

(Leigh Vogel via Getty Images for Uber, X, and The Free Press )

If you haven’t yet, watch Bari’s conversations with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senator Ted Cruz, both of which broke news about Biden’s incapacities and Trump’s plan for higher education. Later, we’ll release more discussions, with Tiger Mother Amy Chua, and the people shaping the new MAHA agenda under Donald Trump.

(Stephen Voss for The Free Press )

The Free Press is new in Washington. But if the line of Senate staffers waiting outside our party—and searching for a back exit to get in—tells us anything, it’s that we won’t be new for long. And we can’t wait to report—with independence and fearlessness—on what comes next in this new era for the capital.

(Stephen Voss for The Free Press )

