This article was originally published in The Spectator.

There are dark whispers on the internet about Britain’s coming “race war.” The protests outside migrant hotels prove the “native English” have had a gutful of these “invaders,” say nefarious actors on X. Others foresee a civil war: a showdown between a haughty left and a resurgent right over the very soul of the kingdom. I see something different: a class war.

“Racists,” some shouted at the little people. Well, they’re uneducated oiks who like to wave the flag of their country—they must be racist, right?