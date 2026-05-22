Earlier this week, just as there was a rare moment of sunshine in London, I descended a flight of stairs into a basement. There, in the dark, I shuddered as the sound of gunfire ricocheted around me, recoiled as screams of innocent people rang out, and paused in moments of solemn reflection at the sheer scale of death perpetrated at the Nova Festival on October 7.

The Nova Music Festival Exhibition, an immersive and heartbreaking spectacle, first opened in New York nearly two years ago and has since traveled to cities all across the world. On May 20 it opened in London, arriving under a cloud of darkness: a tsunami of antisemitism plaguing the city, kick-started by the very same monstrous acts the exhibition memorializes.