Adam Rubenstein
Adam Rubenstein is a contributing editor at The Free Press. He was previously a Robert L. Bartley fellow at The Wall Street Journal, an assistant opinion editor at The Weekly Standard, the executive editor of Jewish Insider, and an editor at The New York Times. His writing has also appeared in Commentary magazine and The Atlantic.
