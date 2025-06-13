Later today, on the eve of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, I will raise my right hand, take an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and commission as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve’s newly formed Detachment 201: Executive Innovation Corps.

Receiving their commissions at my side will be some of the most impressive minds from the world of technology: Kevin Weil, the chief product officer of OpenAI; Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, the chief technology officer of Meta; and Bob McGrew, formerly the chief research officer of OpenAI and engineering director of Palantir Technologies, where I work as chief technology officer.

None of these men need to pad their résumé. None have free time between fatherhood, demanding day jobs, and a dozen other demands. But all feel called to serve.

A decade ago, it would’ve been unthinkable for so many tech heavyweights to openly align with the U.S. military. Equally, it would’ve been out of character for the military to enlist the support of the nation’s business elite—much less to create a special corps so they could deploy their technical talents in service of the government.

But a sea change has taken place in both places because of the urgency and seriousness of the moment.